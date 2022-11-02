Suryakumar Yadav has become the number 1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings just days after playing a sublime knock of 68 against South Africa in the ongoing T20I rankings. He had also scored a half-century against the Netherlands in India's second match of the tournament.

Arguably the finest T20 batter in the world at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav has claimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters, released on Wednesday. Surya has been one of the most in-form batters in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. In 3 matches so far in the tournament, Surya has recorded scores of 15, 51* and 68. He has now become the 23rd player overall to top the ICC T20I rankings for batters and only the second Indian to claim the summit position.

The only other Indian to have claimed the numero uno position in T20I Rankings for batters is Virat Kohli.

"Yadav's 51 not out off 25 balls against the Netherlands in Sydney and a valiant 68 off 40 against South Africa in Perth have helped him overtake New Zealand's Devon Conway and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who had held the top spot since 4 September this year," ICC said in a release.

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips also moved up in the rankings, scaling his career-best seventh position after scores of 104 against Sri Lanka and 62 against England. South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw also entered the top 10, courtesy of his 109 against Bangladesh. He moved up 17 slots to a career-best eighth position.

England captain Jos Buttler also gained three places in the rankings, climbing to 14th position after scoring 73 against New Zealand.

Suryakumar would hope to continue his solid form in the tournament and possibly play another match-winning knock for India in the match against Bangladesh.