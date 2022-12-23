Sunrisers Hyderabad begin a new era in the Indian Premier League, having let go of stalwarts Kane Williamson and David Warner in the past couple of seasons. Setting a team for the IPL 2023 edition, the Sunrisers put faith in England's Harry Brook (Rs 13.25 crore), India's Mayank Agarwal (8.25 crore), and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (5.25 crore). The franchise entered auction with a kitty of over 42 crores and they were the ultimate paddle pushers with two million dollar plus buys in Englishman Harry Brook and Indian opener Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal is currently out of India contention across formats but save last year, he has been a dependable IPL player and with local capped players available at a premium, auction dynamics would have led to his heavy-duty bidding. Mayank also gives SRH a captaincy option with Kane Williamson gone this year.

But having Brook, who many term as "England's Virat Kohli" will have to be fitted in the middle-order where they would need to get rid of either New Zealand's T20 sensation Glenn Phillips or South African Aiden Markram. Now Markram bowls handy off-spin on slow tracks. The price paid to Brooks, they don't have the option of benching him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad:

Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction:Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore)

Players Retained:Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

