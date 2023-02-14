Sri Lankan umpire and former cricketer Kumar Dharmasena left social media baffled with a Valentine's Day post on Facebook. Dharmasena shared two pictures - one with former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the other with Pakistan board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja - and captioned it "Happy Valentine's to all of you". The pictures seemed to have been taken during a 'World Cricket Commitee' meeting when both Ganguly and Raja were heading the respective cricket boards. Dharmasena found Valentine's Day 2023 as the perfect occasion to share these pictures on his Facebook profile.

The post generated varied reactions from puzzled fans. The comment box of the post got flooded in little time.

Currently, the BCCI and the PCB are at loggerheads over the venue for this year's edition of the Asia Cup. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan; the Indian board has refused to send its team to the country for participation.

The Pakistan board, on the other hand, has refused to give in to its Indian counterpart's demands, suggesting it would not give up the hosting rights for the continental event.

The PCB has also said that if the venue for the Asia Cup is changed, it would not send its players for the forthcoming ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

There is a state of deadlock over the matter between the two boards, with the Asian Cricket Council scheduled to hold a meeting in March, hoping to finalise the venue for the Asia Cup.

