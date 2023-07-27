Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Sri Lanka Eye Strong Start After Pakistan Declare
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan will resume Pakistan's first innings at 563/5 when play starts on Day 4 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Pakistan look to declare as early as possible.© AFP
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan will resume Pakistan's first innings at 563/5 when play starts on Day 4 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Salman was unbeaten on 132 while Rizwan will resume from his overnight score of 37. Pakistan lead Sri Lanka by 397 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club, a lead which might be aplenty to sweep the series, unless Sri Lanka can pull off a miracle with two full days of play left in Colombo. After a rain-hit Day 2, Abdullah Shafique slammed his maiden double ton on Wednesday, with Salman putting in a real shift with the bat. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 24, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
SL
166&47/0 (12.1)
PAK
576/5d
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.86
% chance to win
PAK 72%
Draw 28%
SL 0%
Batsman
Nishan Madushka
22 (47)
Dimuth Karunaratne
25* (26)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
20/0 (5)
Abrar Ahmed
10/0 (2.1)
1 run.
No run.
No run.
No run.
Four!
Length and on middle, blocked.
Outside off, left alone.
FOUR! Similar to the previous one. Shorter and on off. Madushka pulls it to square leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled away to square leg for a boundary.
Length and on middle, defended out.
A single as this is hit to square leg.
On off, kept out.
A googly, around off. Madushka makes a solid block.
Tossed up on middle, defended out.
On middle, nudged to square leg for a single.
Very full on off, kept out.
FOUR! Good shot! Floated on middle. Dimuth Karunaratne uses his feet and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
This is short and on off, Dimuth Karunaratne pulls it to square leg for a single.
On middle, blocked out.
A bouncer on middle, it is evaded.