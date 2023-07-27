SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan will resume Pakistan's first innings at 563/5 when play starts on Day 4 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Salman was unbeaten on 132 while Rizwan will resume from his overnight score of 37. Pakistan lead Sri Lanka by 397 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club, a lead which might be aplenty to sweep the series, unless Sri Lanka can pull off a miracle with two full days of play left in Colombo. After a rain-hit Day 2, Abdullah Shafique slammed his maiden double ton on Wednesday, with Salman putting in a real shift with the bat. (Live Scorecard)