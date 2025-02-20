The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with an intense encounter against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. With quite a few disappointing results in the past few months, there is a bit of pressure on Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir coming into the tournament. There has also been a bit of chatter over the team selection with India opting for five spinners and leaving out in-form youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. Some questions were also asked regarding the BCCI's choice to go for Shubman Gill as Rohit's deputy in the competition.

Rohit and Gill are expected to open the innings for India in the clash against Bangladesh with star batter Virat Kohli at his preferred No. 3 spot. Virat and Rohit came under a lot of fire due to their dismal run of form in the recent past and all eyes will be on the superstars who will look to regain their lost form.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in domestic cricket, is expected to bat at No. 4 with KL Rahul being preferred over Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper spot. With India picking two stars players for the position, there has been a lot of discussion over the choice. However, with Rahul providing a more solid batting option, he is expected to play the game against Bangladesh over Pant.

Coming to all-rounders, India are expected to play Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja - three big names who are expected to create a star-studded lower middle order for the side.

Coming to the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play as the third spinner with Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh being the specialist pace bowling options.

India Predicted XI against Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.