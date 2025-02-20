Pakistani actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui was left disappointed with his experience at the National Stadium in Karachi during the hosts' Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand on Wednesday. Amid criticism for low spectator turnout during the match, Siddiqui posted a video on social media where he complained about the obstructed view of the ground from the 'VIP' area of the stadium. In the video, the actor showed that the view was blocked by railings and he even said that considering the distance between his seat and the pitch, he felt that he was watching the game from Dubai.

"Main aya hoon stadium pe. Ab mujhe ye bataiye, itna mehnga ticket le, aur aankh ke samne ye ho, aur aage woh shadow, to kya nazar ayega..ghanta! Aur dusri zabardast baat batau aapko, aisa lag raha hai ke main Dubai mein baith ke yeh match dekh raha hoon [I have come to the stadium. Now tell me after buying such a costly ticket, there is this in front of my eyes, and then the shadow, so what will I be able to see! Let me tell you one more thing, it seems like I am watching this match from Dubai]," he said.

New Zealand rode on brilliant hundreds from Tom Latham and Will Young to beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday, spoiling the country's historic return to hosting global events after three decades.

President Asif Ali Zardari joined thousands of fans at the National Stadium in Karachi as Pakistan hosted its first International Cricket Council event since 1996.

But a poor performance from the home team left a packed 29,300 crowd disappointed as Pakistan were dismissed for 260 in 47.2 overs in reply to New Zealand's 320-5 in 50 overs.

(With AFP inputs)