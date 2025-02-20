Indian cricket team gets down to business at the Champions Trophy 2025 with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. After what transpired in the last few months following the T20 World Cup 2024 win, the Champions Trophy 2025 is an acid test for the Rohit Sharma-led side. In the months after the T20 World Cup 2024 win, India lost an ODI series against Sri Lanka, got beaten by New Zealand 3-0 in a Test series at home and then lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 Down Under. The series of losses raised question marks over coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma.

The Champions Trophy 2025, thus, is a chance of mega redemption for Gambhir and Rohit. All eyes will be on India's playing XI against Bangladesh on Thursday. In the final practice session, Gautam Gambhir could be seen having a lengthy chat with veteran spin-allrounder Ravindra Jadeja before the India coach hugged the player.

The official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy were intrigued by the act. And former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was asked whether the 'hug' meant that Jadeja would be left out of the playing XI vs Bangladesh. Bangar acknowledged that leaving Jadeja out would be difficult but playing three pacers may be in the game-plan for India. He added Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav could be the two spinners against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami and 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav are fit for the Champions Trophy opening clash against Bangladesh in Dubai.

On Thursday, India will begin its quest for Champions Trophy glory after missing out on the coveted title in 2017 with a 180-run defeat against its arch-rivals Pakistan.

The quest for glory won't be a cakewalk for the last edition finalists, considering the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Considered to be the best speedster across all formats in the present generation, Bumrah is not in the team due to a "lower back injury."

With India bereft of Bumrah, Shami and Kuldeep's return to the ODI fold will serve as a boost for the Rohit-led side. Shami recently returned to international cricket after spending more than a year away from the game due to an injury.

Advertisement

India was deprived of Kuldeep's presence since the Test series against New Zealand last year. He was referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for the long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue.

"Bowling fitness is fine (Shami). We wanted Shami to get back to bowling fitness. He has played some games. Whatever I have seen of him so far is perfect, fine. He has done the job for us over the years. Hopefully, he can find some rhythm in this tournament. Kuldeep has returned after a hernia operation. He looks quite confident, and if both perform, then it is great for us," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

With ANI inputs