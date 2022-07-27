Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score And Updates: Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva have helped Sri Lanka extend their lead over 300 against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test at the Galle International Stadium. The duo took forward the Sri Lankan innings from 176 for 5, with a lead of 323, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Karunaratne and de Silva resumed at their individual scores of 27 and 30, respectively. Earlier, Sri Lanka had scored 378 runs before bundling out Pakistan for 231 and gaining a 147-run first-innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah

Here are the Live Score and Updates from Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle: