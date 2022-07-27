Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya De Silva Eye To Consolidate Sri Lanka's Lead
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Second Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Sri Lanka aim to extend lead
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score And Updates: Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva have helped Sri Lanka extend their lead over 300 against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test at the Galle International Stadium. The duo took forward the Sri Lankan innings from 176 for 5, with a lead of 323, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Karunaratne and de Silva resumed at their individual scores of 27 and 30, respectively. Earlier, Sri Lanka had scored 378 runs before bundling out Pakistan for 231 and gaining a 147-run first-innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah
SL vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 Live
1 run.
No run.
No run.
A bit short and outside off, Dhananjaya de Silva looks to cut it but inside edges it onto the ground.
Tossed up full on middle and leg, Dhananjaya de Silva blocks it of the front foot.
Ali switches to around the wicket now and darts it onto middle and leg, Dhananjaya de Silva goes on the back foot to defend this one.
Flighted, on a length and around middle and leg, Dimuth Karunaratne has a slight shuffle across the off stump and works it through mid-wicket for one.
An appeal for LBW but turned down. This is pushed through quicker on off, turning into the batter, Dimuth Karunaratne goes down to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the top of his pads. Ali appeals for the LBW but the finger stays down. He manages to convinve Babar Azam to opt for the review. The UltraEdge shows that it hit the gloves before anything else so the on field decision remains. Pakistan lose their review.
Flighted delivery on off, turning in, Dimuth Karunaratne comes down the track to tuck it away to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Flighted on off again, Dhananjaya de Silva knocks it to the off side.
On off, kept out.
FOUR! Nice shot! This is floated a bit short on off, Dhananjaya de Silva picks up the length early and goes down and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
BEAUTY! This is slower through the air and on off, holds it line, Dhananjaya de Silva leans on to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Tossed up full and on off, Dhananjaya de Silva pushes it to short covers.
Floats it up from 'round the wicket and on off, turning in, Dimuth Karunaratne uses his feet and works it through mid-wicket for one.
On a length, around middle, kept out by de Silva.
Flighted, on middle, Dhananjaya de Silva tries to use his feet but ends up yorking himself and pushes it towards the bowler.
On middle and leg, kept out.
Turning down leg, Karunaratne with the more conventional paddle sweep this time, down to fine leg for one.
Floated up, around leg stump, Karunaratne plays the risky reverse sweep against the turn and gets it behind square on the off side. Karunaratne comes back for two with ease.