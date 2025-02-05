India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma called it quits from the shortest format after India won the T20 World Cup last year. A similar action could be unrolled after the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai. Rohit hasn't had form going his way for a long time and he reportedly came close to hanging his boots in the Test format before reversing the decision. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is said to have told the India skipper to clarify his future plans after the Champions Trophy concludes. With the board keen on charting out the path for the 2027 ODI World Cup, clarity on Rohit's future is a must.

According to a report in the Times of India, the BCCI wants the transition to begin, both in ODIs as well as in Tests. The board is keen to find a stable captaincy option in both the formats, hence Rohit has been asked to shed light on his plans. As for Virat Kohli, however, the management is open to waiting a little more.

"The selectors and people on the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the paper.

Among the top Test captaincy candidates, the name of Jasprit Bumrah sits at the numero uno position. However, the pacer's fitness could be a deterrent to his long-term leadership ambitions. Shubman Gill is another candidate but his form doesn't instill the sort of belief the board would've liked. Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also being seen as options for future leadership roles.

"Bumrah's chances of a long Test series or completing a full season will always be in doubt. The selectors may want a more stable option. Gill has been seen as a captaincy prospect but his returns in Test cricket have been average. Rishabh Pant could also be a strong candidate and maybe someone like Yashashvi Jaiswal can be groomed for the role," the report further said.