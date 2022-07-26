Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Hosts On Top
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates And Live Cricket Score
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates And Live Cricket Score: On Day 2, Spinner Ramesh Mendis took three wickets to put Sri Lanka in command of the second Test on Monday despite a fighting 62 by Pakistan batsman Agha Salman. Tourists Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, ended day two on 191-7, still trailing Sri Lanka by 187 runs in their first innings in Galle. Salman resisted the bowling attack with his maiden Test fifty but fell to Prabath Jayasuriya's left-arm spin in the final moments of play before stumps was called. Jayasuriya got Salman caught at slip with a drifter coming into the right-handed batsman. Salman, who made his debut in the previous match, put on 46 runs with Yasir Shah, batting on 13, to lift Pakistan from 145-6. He expects the lower-order to fire come day three. "The way the partnership was going, we wanted to see off the day and come back tomorrow to start afresh, but it's cricket and it happens," said Salman. "Disappointed, but still we have enough batters who can utilise the situation and add to the total," he added. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs: Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah
Here are the live updates from Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle:
SL vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live
1 run.
No run.
Prabath Jayasuriya slides one into the pads, Hasan Ali looks to defend off the front foot but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Huge appeal for LBW but it is not given. Dhananjaya de Silva opts for the review almost immediately. The third umpire checks for UltraEdge and finds that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the impact is in line but the ball is just clipping leg stump and hence, wickets are umpire's call. Ali survives.
This is curving in from outside off, Ali solidly keeps it out.
Length, around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Nicely bowled! just holds it back a touch and serves a full delivery outside off, Ali looks to drive but doesn't use his feet and misses.
Leg bye! On the shorter side and down leg, Yasir Shah looks to work it off his hips but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards backward square leg and the batters get a leg bye.
On a good length and over off, this is eased away through covers for a single.
This is short and down leg, Ali leaves it alone.
Starts off with a fullish ball on off, Hasan Ali has a big swing across the line but gets nowhere near the ball. Luckily for Ali, the ball goes over the off stump.
The second new ball is now available! Will Dhananjaya de Silva take it right away? Yes, he does take it right away and it will be Asitha Fernando to have the first bite at it.
Tossed up full and outside off, Yasir Shah pushes it toward silly point.
Shortish and outside off, Hasan Ali punches it of the back foot through covers for one.
Slightly quicker and on off again, Hasan Ali leans on and defends it to onto the pitch.
On off, kept out.
Tossed up full on off, Hasan Ali blocks it out well.
Floated on middle, Hasan Ali makes room to cut it but only manages to knock it back to the bowler.
Fuller and around off, Shah prods and defends it out.
Sliding onto the pads, Ali tickles it down to fine leg for a single.
Short and outside off, Hasan Ali defends it of the back foot.