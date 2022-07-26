Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates And Live Cricket Score: On Day 2, Spinner Ramesh Mendis took three wickets to put Sri Lanka in command of the second Test on Monday despite a fighting 62 by Pakistan batsman Agha Salman. Tourists Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, ended day two on 191-7, still trailing Sri Lanka by 187 runs in their first innings in Galle. Salman resisted the bowling attack with his maiden Test fifty but fell to Prabath Jayasuriya's left-arm spin in the final moments of play before stumps was called. Jayasuriya got Salman caught at slip with a drifter coming into the right-handed batsman. Salman, who made his debut in the previous match, put on 46 runs with Yasir Shah, batting on 13, to lift Pakistan from 145-6. He expects the lower-order to fire come day three. "The way the partnership was going, we wanted to see off the day and come back tomorrow to start afresh, but it's cricket and it happens," said Salman. "Disappointed, but still we have enough batters who can utilise the situation and add to the total," he added. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs: Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah

Here are the live updates from Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle: