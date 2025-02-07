The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rewarded Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup-winning team with personalised diamond-studded rings. Taking a leaf out of American sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL's play books, the BCCI rewarded the players with the "Champions" rings during the Naman Awards 2025 in Mumbai last week. Last year, India defeated South Africa in Barbados to lift the T20 World Cup title, country's first major success since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The customised ring features name and jersey number of players, with an Ashok chakra embedded on top. India went undfeated in the tournament, and the ring also highlighted the team's win margin in every on one of the side's.

"Presenting #TeamIndia with their CHAMPIONS RING to honour their flawless campaign in the #T20WorldCup. Diamonds may be forever, but this win certainly is immortalised in a billion hearts. These memories will 'Ring' loud and live with us forever," BCCI captioned the announcement video.

India managed to win the final despite South Africa at one stage needing just 30 runs off as many balls.

After the final, India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their T20I retirements. A day later, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined them in bidding adieu to the format.

"This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve," said Kohli after the match. "One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high," Kohli said amid India's celebration.

"This was my last (T20I) game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," Rohit added.