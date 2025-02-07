Team India on Friday arrived at a hotel in Bhubaneswar ahead of the 2nd ODI against England. The Men in Blue will lock horns against England in the second match of the ODI series on Sunday in Cuttuck. Talisman batter Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir and other team members received an arousing welcome at the hotel. Apart from the Men in Blue, England also received a warm welcome at the same hotel in Bhubaneswar. Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, and other other team members were also present with them.

Earlier in the first match of the ODI series, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped India clinch a four-wicket win over England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

With the win in Nagpur, Team India took a 1-0 lead over England in the ODI series.

Recapping the first ODI match, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Phil Salt (43 in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (32 in 29 balls, with six fours) gave England a fine start with an explosive 75-run opening stand.

After England stumbled to 111/4, with experienced Joe Root (19 in 31 balls, with a four) in the pavilion, skipper Jos Buttler (52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacob Bethell had a 59-run stand. After Buttler was dismissed, Bethell reached his half-century, scoring 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. A cameo from Jofra Archer (21* in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) took England to 248 in 47.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) were top wicket takers for India. Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav got a wicket each.

During the run chase, Shubman Gill (87 runs from 96 balls, 14 fours), Shreyas Iyer (59 runs from 36 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) and Axar Patel (52 runs from 47 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) played a stupendous knock and guided the Men in Blue to clinch a four-wicket win over England.

Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid led the England bowling attack as they picked they two wickets each in their respective spells.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)