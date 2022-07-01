Australia completed a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle by 10 wickets to further cement their place at the top of the World Test Championship table. The victory was a result of yet another poor batting performance by the hosts, who were dismissed for just 113 in the second innings. Travis Head was the best bowler for Australia as he picked up 4 wickets within 3 overs. Nathan Lyon also picked up 4 wickets in the second innings to finish the match with 9 wickets.

While the Australians dominated with their performance on the field, there was one incident which left an Aussie flat on the ground.

David Warner, fielding in the slips, was in for an unexpected blow when Sri Lanka batter Jeffrey Vandersay was clean bowled by Travis Head.

As the ball spun sharply and beat the batter all ends up, Warner at slips was looking to catch the ball without knowing that it had already disrupted the bails.

While he was diving, one bail flew and hit Warner in the crotch and left him in pain.

Watch: David Warner hit in the crotch by flying bail

Dave Warner copping a bail in the nuts#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/oRkRRPZ305 — Zeus ???????? (@Zeus_Cricket) July 1, 2022

It was a painful moment for Warner but left everyone on the field and those watching in splits.

Warner had earlier taken a great diving catch in Sri Lanka's first innings to dismiss captain Karunaratne and also contributed 25 runs with the bat in Australia's first innings and stayed unbeaten on 10 in the second, also hitting the winning runs.