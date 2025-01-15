The Indian cricket team, under coach Gautam Gambhir, is in a rebuilding phase, especially in the T20I format. After the 2024 T20 World Cup, three veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from the format. Currently, the team is being led by Suryakumar Yadav and with the next T20 World Cup happening next year, the search is on for a perfect combination. Needless to say, there are a lot of young blood in the side.

India's next T20I assignment is at home against England. The five match series will start in January 22 in Kolkata. Ahead of the series, an old video of an argument between Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag has surfaced on social media. The video is an old one, and according to two news reports, was taken during the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I in Delhi in October last year.

In the video, Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma can be heard as saying: "Nicholas Pooran ko out kia hai maine (I have dismissed Nicholas Pooran).

Then somebody, taunts him saying: "Oh! Match haarne ke baad (After losing the game?)"

"Kya? Match haarne ke baad? (What? After losing the game)" replies Tilak.

"Itna hyper kiu ho jata hai?" somebody replies as the camera pans towards Riyan Parag.

Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag were arguing during a talk.



Tilak said : "you know I got Nicholas Pooran's wicket," to which Riyan retorted, "Yeah, oh after losing the game!" pic.twitter.com/svmnbHL9xy — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 14, 2025

Recently, India's young batter Tilak Varma etched his name into the record books on Saturday, becoming the first player to score three consecutive T20 hundreds. The 22-year-old Hyderabad captain achieved the historic feat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Meghalaya, at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium C, where he smashed 151 off just 67 balls - the highest individual T20 score by an Indian male cricketer.

Tilak's blistering knock featured 14 fours and 10 towering sixes as he powered Hyderabad to a commanding total. His innings surpassed Shreyas Iyer's previous record of 147 as the best T20 score by an Indian.

Batting at No. 3, Tilak reached his half-century in 28 balls and took only 51 deliveries to bring up his century. The hundred marked the third time in just 10 days that he crossed the three-figure mark in the shortest format. Courtesy the knock, Hyderabad scored 248/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Meghalaya were all out for just 69.

Tilak's red-hot form began during India's recent T20I tour of South Africa, where he smashed back-to-back hundreds in Centurion and Johannesburg to lead India to a 3-1 series victory. By doing so, he became only the second Indian batter after Sanju Samson to score consecutive T20I centuries.

