Sri Lanka levelled the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia at 1-1 after a thrilling 26-run win (DLS method) in the second match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Sri Lankan bowlers came to the party in the rain-curtailed match to register a memorable win for the team. Chasing a rain-revised target of 216 in 43 overs, Australia suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 189 in 37.1 overs as Sri Lanka bounced back from their loss in the first ODI.

Fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne led an inspired Sri Lankan attack, taking three wickets. But fast bowling partner Dushmantha Chameera put the final nail in the coffin by castling Matthew Kuhnemann to send the fans in Pallekele absolutely mad in jubilation.

Watch the raucous home crowd celebrate as Dushmantha Chameera Dismisses Matthew Kuhnemann to seal SL's win:

This moment is going to be playing in my head all night @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/sAppDMhF8e — Bilaal (@BilaalMarikar) June 16, 2022

Karunaratne returned figures of 3-47 including Steve Smith, for 28, and Glenn Maxwell, for 30. Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage and Chameera took two wickets each.

Australia lost their final five wickets for just 19 runs in a stunning collapse.

Earlier, De Silva also scored 34 with the bat and put on 61 runs for the third wicket with Kusal Mendis, who made 36, to guide Sri Lanka to 220 for nine when rain forced play to stop and late end the innings.

Pat Cummins returned figures of 4-35 but his effort went in vain.

In the chase, Australia lost their openers Aaron Finch, on 14, and David Warner, on 37, to De Silva as the tourists faltered in their tricky chase on a seemingly tough pitch to bat.

Smith and Travis Head attempted to rebuild the innings and put together 31 runs before Karunaratne broke through.

Karunaratne got Smith for 28 and Wellalage's two wickets of Head (23) and Marnus Labuchagne (18) in his two overs put the Aussies in trouble at 132-5.

Maxwell hit back to unsettle the bowlers in his brief stay at the wicket but finally mistimed a shot to get caught at cover off Karunaratne. He made 30 off 25 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was run out for 15 as wheels came off the Australian chase.

(With AFP inputs)