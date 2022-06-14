SL vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are off to a flying start after elected to bat against Australia in the ongoing first ODI in Pallekele. Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka have started strongly, and the partnerhsip between the two openers has crossed the 70-run mark. The tourists have suffered a series of setbacks following injuries in the squad, including Kane Richardson who returned home on the weekend. Pat Cummins returns to the playing XI after a gap of 18 months since recovering from a long-running injury. The ODIs follow a Twenty20 series that Australia won 2-1 after the hosts triumphed in the final game thanks to a sparkling 54 off 25 balls by skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Here are the Live Score Updates of the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium