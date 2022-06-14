Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka Get Sri Lanka Off To A Strong Start
SL vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the first of five one-day internationals against Australia in Pallekele on Tuesday.
SL vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are off to a flying start after elected to bat against Australia in the ongoing first ODI in Pallekele. Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka have started strongly, and the partnerhsip between the two openers has crossed the 70-run mark. The tourists have suffered a series of setbacks following injuries in the squad, including Kane Richardson who returned home on the weekend. Pat Cummins returns to the playing XI after a gap of 18 months since recovering from a long-running injury. The ODIs follow a Twenty20 series that Australia won 2-1 after the hosts triumphed in the final game thanks to a sparkling 54 off 25 balls by skipper Dasun Shanaka.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
FIFTY up for Pathum Nissanka and the young man shows promise once again. Around the top of off, nicely guided past backward point for one.
Length ball, on the pads. Gunathilaka tucks it easily off his legs and towards deep backward square leg for a single.
This is floated up, full and around off. Nissanka pushes it towards covers.
Gets beaten in flight but manages to get it away. Agar bowls it really slow and pulls back the length, around off. Danushka Gunathilaka gives the charge but the ball turns in and he heaves it off the inner half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Flatter and around off, Nissanka taps it through covers for a single and the 100 is up for Sri Lanka.
On a length and angled into off, Nissanka blocks it out.
Really slow through the air and on a length, sliding onto the pads. Gunathilaka looks to sweep but gets it off the gloves and the ball loops over the keeper. They get a single.
A slight fumble and an extra run is given away! On the pads, swept away pretty hard towards deep square leg. The fielder over there fumbles a bit and the batters get aa couple of runs.
DRINKS! Sri Lanka could not have asked for a better start! They are well on course to post a big score here. Their openers have looked brilliant and are batting very smartly. More of the same is what they will want. Australia on the other hand, seem frustrated and quite unhappy with how they have played so far. They need someone to step up and produce the goods. Will there be a hero for them?
On the pads, tucked away leg side for one more.
Shortens the length and bowls it around off. Nissanka pats it towards wide mid on for a single.
Flatter delivery, around off. Kept out by Nissanka.
Leg bye! Drifted onto the pads, Gunathilaka looks to sweep but gets it off the pads towards backward square leg for a leg bye.
WIDE! Good take from Carey behind the sticks. This is angled down leg and a wide is called.
Flatter and around off, Gunathilaka punches it off the back foot towards cover.
Gunathilaka looks to use his feet but Maxwell pulls back his length and bowls it quicker. Gunathilaka keeps it out.
Leg bye! Half an appeal but it is going down leg! On middle, Danushka Gunathilaka looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. It hits the flap of the pad and goes towards square leg. A single taken. That is missing leg. Leg bye.
In the air... safe! On middle, Pathum Nissanka sweeps, it goes more off the top edge but on the bounce to deep square leg. One taken.
On middle, Pathum Nissanka pushes it back to the bowler.