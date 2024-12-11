South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Highlights David Miller and George Linde produced an emphatic batting show as South Africa defeated Pakistan in the first T20I of the series on Tuesday. Shaheen Afridi did his best with the ball, picking up 3 wickets for just 22 runs but he lacked support from the other end of the pitch. Abrar Ahmed also picked up 3 wickets in the match but was quite costly, leaking 37 runs in 4 overs. For Pakistan, skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scoring batter with 74 runs while Saim Ayub scored 31. None of the other batters even touched the 20-run mark while chasing a target of 184 runs. (Scorecard)