Sourav Ganguly, after taking over the charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said Virat Kohli is the most important man in the Indian cricket, adding that he will speak with him to support him in every possible way. "I will speak to Virat Kohli tomorrow, will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants," Sourav Ganguly said at the press conference on Wednesday.