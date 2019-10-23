 
"Virat Kohli Most Important Man In Indian Cricket, Will Support Him," Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 23 October 2019 14:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli is the most important man in the Indian cricket, adding that he will speak with him to support him in every possible way.

Sourav Ganguly became the 39th BCCI president on Wednesday. © NDTV

Sourav Ganguly, after taking over the charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said Virat Kohli is the most important man in the Indian cricket, adding that he will speak with him to support him in every possible way. "I will speak to Virat Kohli tomorrow, will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants," Sourav Ganguly said at the press conference on Wednesday.

