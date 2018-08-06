Smriti Mandhana Grabs Records In Women's Super League

Smriti Mandhana is the first Indian to play in the Women's Super League and she is giving enough reason to extend her stay in the tournament. Western Storm acquired the services of Mandhana for the year 2018 and her signing certainly is bearing fruit for them. Playing a key role for the sixth match in a row for Western Storm, Mandhana not only helped her team beat Yorkshire Diamonds by seven wickets but also became the highest run scorer of the league with 338 runs under her belt.

The 22-year-old cricketer has registered the scores of 48, 37, 52*, 43*, 102 and 56 in her first six innings of the tournament, making her a force to reckon with and shine alongside Heather Knight, Stafanie Taylor and Rachel Priest.

Apart from being the highest run-getter in the tournament, Mandhana has also achieved the following milestones.

Highest individual score of Women's Super League in 2018 (102), highest batting average of the league in 2018 (85), fastest strike rate in 2018 (184), most boundaries (34) and sixes (19) in the league in 2018.

STATS



Highest run scorer KSL 2018: Mandhana

Highest individual score KSL 2018: Mandhana

Highest batting average KSL 2018: Mandhana

Fastest strike rate KSL 2018: Mandhana

Most sixes KSL 2018: Mandhana

Most sixes KSL history: Mandhana#StormTroopers @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/jWxCTItiRR — Western Storm (@WesternStormKSL) August 5, 2018

Mandhana, who is ranked 4th in the ICC Women's ODI rankings for batters and ranked 13th in the ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters, had also scored the fastest fifty of the tournament off 18 balls.

Talking about Mandhana's fine form, Heather Knight said, "The team is full of confidence at the moment. The way we're going about our cricket is really pleasing. The top of the order is obviously going very well, Smriti in particular."

"Smriti's just effortless. She's so pleasing on the eye, keeps it simple and hits it straight. Everything is going her way at the moment, even those ones that fall into gaps," Heather Knight further added.

Western Storm, the 2016 runners-up and 2017 champions, are joint table-toppers at the moment with Loughborough Lightning, who have also won five of their six games - like Western Storm - and in line to make the knockouts.