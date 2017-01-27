 
Six Wickets In An Over. Australian Cricketer Does A Yuvraj Singh With The Ball

27 January 2017

Golden Point Cricket Club's Aled Carey bowled the perfect over in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture in Victoria.

When it comes to batting, six sixes in an over is thought of as the perfect over from a batsman's perspective. Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Alex Hales are some of the notable cricketers to have achieved the incredible feat. While Sobers, Shastri and Hales pulled it off in domestic cricket, Gibbs and Yuvraj did the unthinkable in international cricket. Despite the many other remarkable achievements of these star cricketers, hitting six sixes in an over is what most fans would eventually remember them for.

Interestingly, an Australian club cricketer has now achieved the bowling equivalent of six sixes in an over by taking six wickets in as many balls. Golden Point Cricket Club's Aled Carey bowled the perfect over in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture in Victoria. The 29-year-old, who went wicketless in his first eight overs, struck with every ball of his 9th over to help bundle out East Ballarat for just 40 runs.

Carey's first and second victims were caught at first slip and by the wicketkeeper respectively. The next was trapped lbw, while the final three were clean bowled.

"I'm still in a bit of shock. It's something you don't see very often and I think this was just my lucky day. I don't think I'll ever do it again," Carey told The Courier Sport.

The story of Carey's incredible performance has spread like wildfire not just across Australia but around the world. International cricket is yet to witness such an achievement. The maximum wickets taken by a bowler in an over in Test cricket is four.

