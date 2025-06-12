From Priyansh Arya to Ayush Mhatre, IPL 2025 was a breakout season for a lot uncapped Indian stars. However, none tasted success on personal front like the way Vaibhav Suryavanshi did. The 14-year-old created the record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian in terms of balls faced (35) as he cracked 101 off only 38 balls with seven fours and 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in April. Now 14, Suryavanshi is set to embark on a new journey, having been named in the India U-19 squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Yograj Singh, a former India cricketer and father of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has urged the young crop of cricketers, including Suryavanshi, to work on their fitness. While he praised the youngsters for their achievements in shorter, Yograj insisted that real greatness comes through Test cricket.

"My vision is Test cricket. Can you survive five days? That's the real test. 50 overs - fair enough. 20 overs - fair enough. I don't go by these formats. But since they (formats) are there, you should be fit enough to play all three formats. Why do you struggle? Because you are only concentrating on T20, IPL and 50 overs. Aj toh 50 overs bhi nahi khel sakte hum log (Today, we cannot even play 50 overs). That's the way we are," Yograj told InsideSport.

Yograj also took a swipe at some coaches and office bearers who work in air-conditioned rooms instead of sweating hard on the field with young cricketers.

"All the coaches and all the administrators want to sit in the air conditioning and do things. Here, I am under 48 degrees Celsius, having a passion to produce more brilliant cricketers like Yuvraj Singh," he added.

Suryavanshi began his IPL life with a first-ball six, and went on to score 252 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 206.55.

Suryavanshi began his IPL life with a first-ball six, and went on to score 252 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 206.55.

India's U19 tour of England will take place from June 24 to July 23, and comprises a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches.