A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian citizen, crashed this afternoon shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. Rescue efforts are currently underway and more information on the tragic incident is expected shortly. In an official statement, Air India confirmed that the crash took place shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm. The students of the BJ Medical College, where the plane crashed, were having lunch. As per NDTV sources, five medical students died while several were injured following the crash.

Following the tragic incident, sportspersons shared their condolence messages on social media handles.

"Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families," India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma captioned a post on his Instagram story.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind," two-time Olympic medallist and star shuttler PV Sindhu wrote in her tribute for the victims.

"Absolutely devastated by the news of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers for all the lives lost and strength to the families affected. In this tragic hour, we stand united in grief," former India cricketer Suresh Raina posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy," Raina's former teammate and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted on X.

The flight, headed to London's Gatwick Airport, departed at 13:38 pm from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The failure to achieve lift led to the aircraft crashing into the BJ Medical College.