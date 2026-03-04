Unity, belief and composure under pressure have powered England's charge into the T20 World Cup semifinals, skipper Harry Brook said on Wednesday, asserting that the two-time champions do not need a "perfect game" to go all the way in the tournament. In an intriguing coincidence, England will face fellow two-time winners India in the second semifinal - a stage where the two teams are clashing for the third successive edition of the T20 World Cup. Neither England nor India have had a "perfect" game so far, even though England enjoy a high win percentage and India were considered "overwhelming favourites" when the competition began.

Brook said he does not believe a perfect game is necessary as long as other factors fall into place.

"No, I don't believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest," Brook replied when asked if England would need that flawless performance to beat title favourites India in their backyard.

"The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect and we've still managed to get the wins - convincingly in some of them and then tight in the others," Brook said before England's training session.

"But it's just the unity that we've had to be able to get across the line, the belief that everybody's shown throughout the games, and the calmness that we've had when the bowlers have stood at the top of their mark," he added.

Brook said playing a T20 World Cup semifinal against the tournament co-hosts was a "dream come true" for many England players.

"It's up there for sure. It's a dream come true for most of us to play in a World Cup semifinal against the home nation on a very iconic ground, so we're all really looking forward to it," he said.

However, Brook did admit that he would love to see that complete performance from his side at least once in the tournament.

"We're obviously going into the game very confident. We're playing some good cricket. We haven't quite played that perfect performance yet, and I feel like it's just around the corner," he said.

"Hopefully, it's tomorrow (Thursday) night and we go out there and just play with freedom, play brave, and look to take it to them as much as we can," he added.

Brook did not read too much into the poor form of former skipper and opening batter Jos Buttler, who has had a torrid run in the tournament, scoring just 62 runs in seven matches at 8.85.

"You don't have to talk to him too much; leaving him alone is probably the best thing to do. He's been a powerhouse of a cricketer for many years, as we've all seen. I've been asked this question thousands of times now. I just think there should be no reason to question why he's in the team," Brook said.

The England skipper said the team often gets a "bad rap" about playing against spinners, but they have actually done well in varying conditions across multiple venues such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Pallekele and Colombo.

"We've gone to Sri Lanka and we've won six games in a row against a subcontinent side who are very good in their own backyard," he remarked.

"We've got a lot of confidence playing on turning pitches. (Varun) Chakravarthy is one of the best bowlers in the world and I'll try my best to face him and score as many runs as I can against him.

"We've got some very good spinners as well. Our spinners have bowled extremely well throughout this competition, and they've (India) got to try and tackle that challenge as well," Brook said.

The England captain hoped for a big individual performance too, noting that there has not been a single match in the competition so far where his side has been completely outplayed.

"We don't feel like we're ever out of a game. All it takes is one of the top seven to get a decent score, or one of our five or six bowlers to have an amazing day out there, and all of a sudden you're walking away with a victory," he said.

"That's what we've done so well so far. Everybody's kind of chipped in... that game against New Zealand - everybody had a part to play, whether with bat, ball or in the field."

Brook added, "It's definitely, so far, been mainly team performances. But I feel like there's a big individual performance to come."