Mohammad Kaif slammed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for questioning India's prospects in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Amir, who initially predicted that India will not reach the semifinals, was proven wrong as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated West Indies to reach the Top 4. However, the ex-Pakistan star did not back down and said that India are not hot favourites to win the title. The comments came after he criticised star batter Abhishek Sharma and called him 'just a slogger'. Kaif launched a scathing attack on Amir and accused him of making such comments just to grab attention.

"Did Amir really not know that India would reach the semifinals? He also knew it, that the defending champions will make it. But because it will become news, they do all these things. We must not give them importance. There is no need for us to come down to their level and reply," he said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif also recalled Pakistan's shock loss against USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup and said that he was the reason behind the result as he ended up conceding a number of wides during the Super Over.

"The loss that they faced against the USA in 2024, it was the same bowler who was the reason. In that over, there was only one boundary, but too many wides. His ball did not even land on the stumps. Who got scared against that USA team and made his team lose the game, then I do not have to say more," he remarked.

The ex-India cricketer completely dismissed Amir's comments and said that engaging with him will just give him the attention that he wants.

"Why are we focusing on him? The country that is so behind in the sport, they have no players, no solid captain, or a solid bowler, nothing. Just let them be. We don't have to talk about everything they talk. They cannot come to our level. They have different problems. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway."