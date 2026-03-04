India's legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 1,000 for overspeeding in Ranchi, according to a report. The star cricketer, who is still active in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was reportedly issued the e-challan under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act after the traffic monitoring system recorded the speed violation. Dhoni will next be seen in Chennai Super Kings colours in IPL 2026, which will begin in the last week of March. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unveiled their team jersey for the upcoming season on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Chennai-based franchise posted a video revealing the new jersey. In the caption, CSK wrote, "ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!"

Five-time IPL champions CSK endured an abysmal run in the 2025 edition. In the 14 matches they played, CSK suffered defeat in 10 and finished last in the IPL 2025 points table.

Ahead of the 2026 season, CSK made several big changes to their squad, the most notable being the trade of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

With the 44-year-old superstar MS Dhoni set to play another IPL season, CSK will be aiming to clinch their sixth title in 2026.

Dhoni had a lacklustre season in IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*. He even captained CSK in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence due to injury.

However, the emergence of young hard-hitting stars Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel was a promising sign for CSK last season. Ahead of this season, they also secured two record-breaking buys: UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, each for Rs 14.20 crore-making them the most expensive uncapped players in tournament history.

Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2026:

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 crore), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 crore), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 crore), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.2 crore), Matt Henry (Rs 2 crore).