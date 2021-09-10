Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh surprised his fans by sharing a throwback childhood photo of himself on Instagram. The rare photo of the cricketer left his fans amazed. Along with the snap, the southpaw also picked a cheeky caption to go with the post. It read, "Jab main chota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha (When I was kid, I used to indulge in a lot of mischief)." Yuvraj also picked two very specific emojis for the post - a zany face (a yellow smiley making a silly face), and a babyface. In the photograph, Yuvraj is seen sitting in front of a television, wearing a red t-shirt with white stripes.

The 39-year-old's post was received warmly by his fans, and his catchy caption prompted many people to come up with funny comments. The post got over 300k likes in less than 24 hours.

Soon, Yuvraj's post was also flooded with comments from his fans and friends.

However, among the plethora of witty replies, it was India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill who took the cake with an epic response on the post.

"Paji tusi tan hun vi bhut krde ho (paji, you are still as mischievous)," Gill wrote in the comment section of the post. He also used a face with tears of joy emoji.

"Omg... I remember THAT face," wrote model Aanchal Kumar.

Former India cricketer VRV Singh wrote, "Hun zyada shararat karde hou (you are more mischievous)."

Fans also had a field day in the comment section.

"Aap kabhe bade hue he nhe (you never grew up)," a user wrote on the post.

"Chota pataka bada dhamaka (small in size, big on impact)," read another comment on the post.

"Or jab aap bde bche bne tab aapne six sixes lgae (when you grew up, you hit six sixes)," wrote another fan on the post.

Yuvraj was an integral part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He was also the player of the tournament in the 2011 50-over World Cup.

The stylish left-hander announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019.