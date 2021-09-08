India opener Shubman Gill turned 22 on Wednesday and wishes poured in on social media from the cricketing fraternity. Gill played an important role as an opener for India on his debut Test series in Australia (2020-21), where the visitors won the series 2-1 in the absence of big names. On his 22nd birthday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to wish the young opener. "Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winner. One of India's Gabba Heroes. Three Test fifties. And he's only just turned 22. Happy birthday to young gun, Shubman Gill," tweeted ICC.

Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winner

One of India's Gabba Heroes

Three Test fifties



And he's only just turned 22. Happy birthday to young gun, Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/3xIFx6xADK — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

"Wishing @RealShubmanGill - a talented #TeamIndia batsman - a very happy birthday," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Gill's Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Dinesh Karthik also wished him.

"Happiest birthday to the most flamboyant youngster in @KKRiders. Have a great one buddy! @RealShubmanGill," wrote Karthik on Twitter.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video where players are wishing Gill on his birthday.

"Happy.... Happy.... Birthday. Folks, send in your wishes for our birthday boy. @RealShubmanGill #KKR #Cricket #HappyBirthdayShubman #IPL2021" tweeted KKR.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended his wishes to the young opener by sharing a picture on Instagram that grabbed followers' attention.

Promoted

"Shubbi I really enjoyed shooting with you but then I realised it's not you - it's your body double Nice hair color bro Happy Birthday! Loads of love and good wishes for the @iplt20 @shubmangill," wrote Yuvraj Singh on Instagram.

The 22-year-old has played 8 Test matches and 3 One Day International for India. He was part of the Indian team in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. He was also included for the ongoing five-match Test series against England and was set to open along with Rohit Sharma but the youngster picked up a shin injury on his left leg after the WTC final that ruled him out of the series.

However, Gill has recovered from injury and will next be seen playing for KKR when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumes from September 19.