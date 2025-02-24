Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Updates Champions Trophy
BAN vs NZChampions Trophy Live: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a Group A match, hoping to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.
Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Updates© AFP
BAN vs NZ Live Scorecard Champions Trophy: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a Group A match, hoping to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. The Kiwis started the Champions Trophy by beating Pakistan in Karachi, while Bangladesh suffered a loss against India in their opening match in Dubai. Another win against familiar opponents Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will confirm New Zealand's place in the semi-final from Group A, alongside India. Bangladesh, however, beat New Zealand in their previous Champions Trophy meeting, in Cardiff in 2017.
The ICC Champions Trophy is an unforgiving tournament where a single misstep can send a team packing. Bangladesh finds themselves in a precarious position, desperately needing a win after a tough loss to India. Their campaign hangs by a thread, and standing in their way is a formidable New Zealand side that dominated hosts Pakistan in their opener. The Kiwis, despite losing Rachin Ravindra to injury, have a batting lineup that looks rock-solid. Will Young and Tom Latham announced themselves with twin centuries, while Devon Conway and the ever-reliable Kane Williamson add further steel to the top order. The firepower of Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell makes them a daunting challenge, with the former already proving his worth in this tournament. Skipper Mitchell Santner has been outstanding with both his leadership and his accurate, economical spin, well-supported by Phillips and Bracewell in the middle overs. The pace attack, led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, have been lethal with both the new ball and at the death. For Bangladesh, the equation is simple - win or risk elimination. Their batting struggled against India, but Tawhid Hridoy’s fighting century and Jaker Ali’s fifty showed they have the grit to battle through adversity. However, against a side like New Zealand, the top order must fire. Soumya Sarkar, who smashed a stunning 169 against the Kiwis in 2023, will look to recreate that magic, while Tanzid Hasan has shown glimpses of brilliance. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto must lead from the front, and the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and (hopefully returning) Mahmudullah will be crucial. With the ball, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib offer a mix of pace and skill, while Nahid Rana could be an option for extra fire. In the spin department, Rishad Hossain’s leg-spin and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round ability will be key. This match isn’t just about points - it’s about survival. New Zealand wants to seal a semi-final spot, while Bangladesh is fighting to stay alive. With everything on the line, expect a high-intensity battle where every run and wicket will count. Buckle up - this is one showdown you don’t want to miss!