The countdown for the ODI World Cup 2022 has begun, with fans, former cricketers and experts starting to name the players they would want to be in the squad. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also deciding to create a 20-player shortlist, the Indian cricketing spectrum is busy predicting who these players would be. However, as far as the list of players who 'won't be' in the squad are concerned, former India star and chief selector, Kris Srikkanth, is sure of the name he would not put in the roster.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Cricket Ka Mahakumbh', Krishnamachari Srikkanth spoke on who he would exclude/include in the list given out by BCCI and which players could win matches for India in the 2023 World Cup.

During the chat, he picked the names of Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur as the ones he would not pick in the ODI World Cup squad.

"Two of the players won't be in my list, Shubhman Gill and Shardul Thakur. If you want my medium pacers they would be Bumrah, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Four medium pacers are enough. Shami would be a so-so," he said.

Srikkanth further said that the Indian team needs players like 'Yusuf Pathan' who have the ability to win matches single-handed, doesn't matter if they are inconsistent. Rishabh Pant is such a player in Srikkanth's book.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I'm speaking as a chairman of selectors and not a fan, I would instead bring in Hooda. And I believe these are the guys that will win matches, what do you want? You want to win matches, you need horses like Yusuf Pathan who will win you matches single-handedly. Even if they win you three of the ten matches that's enough. Do not expect consistency from these players. We have a player like that in this times squad, Rishabh Pant, do not expect consistency from him. I don't want consistency, I want to win matches, and if these guys can do it single-handedly then great. Who will do that for you? Rishabh Pant will do that for you," he asserted.

Featured Video Of The Day

Arshdeep Has A Technical Flaw: Saba Karim, Former Indian Cricketer