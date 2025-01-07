The England and Wales Cricket Board has reportedly rejected calls to boycott England's match against Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy over the treatment of women in a Taliban-ruled country. England are scheduled to face Afghanistan on February 26 in the Champions Trophy but more than 160 politicians have written a letter to the ECB, urging to boycott the match. "We strongly urge the England men's team players and officials to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban. We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan… to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated.

"We must stand against sex apartheid, and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked," a letter, written by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi to ECB chief executive Richard Gould, read.

In response to the letter calling for a boycott, Gould said, "ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime" while suggesting it favours a uniform approach from all member nations rather than acting alone, according to Sky Sports report.

"We understand the concerns raised by those who believe that a boycott of men's cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban's efforts to suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society.

"The ICC Constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan," he said.

"While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members.

"The ECB is committed to finding a solution that upholds the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while also considering the broader impact on the Afghan people. We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the UK Government, other stakeholders, the ICC, and other international cricket boards to explore all possible avenues for meaningful change," Gould added.

Upon regaining control of Afghanistan in August 2021, female participation in sports has effectively been outlawed.

Notably, Australia have withdrawn from playing several men's series against Afghanistan in the last couple of years because of the Taliban regime's restrictions on women, but the two teams played each other at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

