The song "Naa Ready" from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie 'Leo' has already gone viral on social media and users have been posting videos of themselves dancing on the foot-tapping track. Indian cricket team star Shikhar Dhawan joined the trend as he showed off his dance moves in a video posted by Sony Music South on Twitter. Dhawan did a brilliant job of following the original choreography of the song and the video has already earn massive praise from the social media users.

Earlier, in an interview on Sports Tak, Dhawan admitted that he 'failed' in marriage but doesn't want to point fingers at other because the decisions he took were his own.

"I failed because the final decision is the person's own. I don't point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn't have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience."

The opening batter revealed that his divorce case hasn't been settled yet. He didn't rule out the subject of 'remarriage' but isn't thinking about it at the moment.

"Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I'll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with. When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship.

"So, when I fell in love, I couldn't see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on," he added.