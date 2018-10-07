Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Time Off Cricket, Spends Quality Time With Family. Watch

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was not included in the 15-man squad for the home series against the Windies. Despite his exclusion, Dhawan is enjoying his time off cricket with his family. The stylish left-hander spent some quality time with his loved ones. Posting a video on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Dhawan shared the fun moments he had with his children. "Bacho ke saath bachey bane ka maza hi kuch aur hai ??. #withmykids #beingakid #familygoals #bestmoments," Dhawan posted.

After a gruelling tour of England, immediately followed by the 14-day Asia Cup, opener Dhawan failed to make the cut in the team for the home Test series against Windies. Dhawan had an under-par Test series in England where he was not able to cross the 50-run mark for a single time. In the four Tests he played during the series, Dhawan managed a total of 162 runs.

However, he made amends in the recently-concluded Asia Cup making up for his poor performance in England after putting on a stupendous show with the bat. During the Asia Cup, where India clinched the title for the record seventh time, Dhawan returned to form, earning man of the series award. In the five matches that he played during the tournament, Dhawan scored 342 runs that included two centuries.

Dhawan's first century came in the India's opening match against Hong Kong where he scored 127 runs. His second ton of the tournament came against Pakistan in the Super Four encounter where India comfortably defeated the arch rivals by nine wickets.



India defeated Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup by three wickets.