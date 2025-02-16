India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant copped a blow to his knee during the team's training session in Dubai. This comes days ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Wednesday, February 20. According to a report in Times of India, Pant was hit on the left knee after a shot played by Hardik Pandya. Despite initial pain and limping, Pant continued his practice, after medical attention, with a strapped knee. For the unversed, it's the same "knee which had receieved a lot of damage during his horrific car crash in December 2022."

The report also mentioned that Pant and Hardik hugged each other before the former left for the dressing room.

Rishabh Pant got hit on his knees



The wicketkeeper-batter also shared a laugh with Axar Patel after returning from the dressing room. It was business as usual after that as Pant started padding for a go in the nets.

Pant is playing his first Champions Trophy. He has been a match winner for the team for a long time. Pant has proven himself in the limited overs as he has a strike of 100+ in both ODIs and T20Is. India will play all its matches in the Dubai International Stadium.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on 20th February against Bangladesh in Dubai. The world cricket is waiting to see the biggest clash between India and Pakistan on 23rd February.

India has been a double Champions Trophy winner in 2002 where they shared the trophy with the hosts Srilanka and the 2013 when the team defeated the hosts England in a close encounter by 5 runs.