Ahead of India opening their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy doesn't bowl his full kitty of variations to batters in the nets. Chakaravarthy debuted in ODIs against England at Cuttack, where he took 1-54. But he possesses of an impressive List A record, which reads as 60 wickets from 24 matches at a spectacular average of 14.8. All of this was enough for Chakaravarthy, the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to be included at the last minute in the Champions Trophy squad at the expense of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"He doesn't bowl too many variations to us in the nets, as he bowls in just the same one way. Maybe, he doesn't want to show his variations even to us. But that is a good thing. He has got certain weapons which he wants to just put it out there, when it actually matters. I am more than happy if he wants to do that.”

"But he has got something different which is why he is here with us. Whatever I have seen of him in the past 8-9 months, has been extremely impressive. That is why we wanted to bring him here and see what he has and what he can do for India on this big stage. So, let's see now what happens. It's just about now executing that on the field," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

In terms of India's fast-bowling line-up, a lot will depend on how Mohammed Shami shapes up to lead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, especially with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana still learning the ropes of operating in the 50-over format.

Rohit stated the focus of Indian team was to get Shami, who picked just one wicket in two ODIs against England, back on the field at any cost. “Shami has played only two (ODI) games and a couple of T20Is. All we wanted with Shami was to get him back wearing the Indian colours more than anything else.”

“Whether he gets wickets or not, that was completely immaterial for us at that point. We wanted him to return to playing for India, and he has done that. Whatever I have seen of him so far looks perfectly fine. When you talk about a bowler like Shami, who has done the job for us over the years, it is just about getting back to rhythm.”

Rohit signed off by backing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who also made a comeback during the ODI series against England after a hernia surgery to come good in the Champions Trophy, a trophy India are aiming to win after 2013.

“For him also it was important to get back playing and get back into that rhythm. The two games that he played, again, the numbers will not show. With certain players, you don't have to look at numbers so much in detail.

“It is just about getting back to playing; the numbers will come, which is what our faith is in as captain and coach. Whatever prep he has had coming here, he looks good and confident in what he wants to do. If these two guys are in form, the team looks very good,” he signed off.

