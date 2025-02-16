Delhi Capitals Schedule IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a major reshuffle to their squad following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, and are expected by many to appoint India all-rounder Axar Patel as captain of the side. With Rishabh Pant leaving DC, the franchise retained Axar, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel. KL Rahul was the team's headline purchase at the auction, while Australians Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk were also bought for big money. Delhi will be aiming for their first title win in IPL 2025.

Here is Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 schedule in full:

DC vs LSG - 7:30 PM IST - Marh 24 - ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

DC vs SRH - 3:30 PM IST - March 30 - ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

CSK vs DC - 3:30 PM IST - April 5 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

RCB vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - April 10 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

DC vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs RR - 7:30 PM IST - April 16 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Advertisement

GT vs DC - 3:30 PM IST - April 19 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - April 22 - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

DC vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - April 27 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 29 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Advertisement

SRH vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - May 5 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - May 8 - New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mullanpur

DC vs GT - 7:30 PM IST - May 11 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

MI vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - May 15 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai