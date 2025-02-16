Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates WPL 2025
GG vs UPW Live Score WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara
GG vs UPW Live Score WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara. The Giants have named an unchanged playing eleven, while UP Warriorz's four overseas players are Alana King, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone. King and Kranti Goud will make their WPL debut UP Warriorz. UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma is making her captaincy debut. (Live Scorecard)
Gujarat Giants XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam.
UP Warriorz XI: Uma Chetry (wk), Dinesh Vrinda, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.
GG vs UPW, WPL 2025 Live Score Updates
OUT! lbw b Priya Mishra.
Tossed up, full and around off, Tahlia McGrath pushes it towards short covers.
Short and outside off, Deepti Sharma cuts it to deep point for a single.
Tahlia McGrath is the next batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! DOTTIN TAKES ANOTHER! The bowling change has worked for Gujarat as the set batter Uma Chetry departs! Dottin bowls on the hard length, around middle, from over the wicket, coming in with the angle, Uma Chetry presses back as she transfers her weight to the back foot and looks to pull. She gets late in her shot and doesn't get the desired elevation as the ball goes straight to the mid on fielder where Priya Mishra takes a simple catch at her chest height.
Hard length, around middle, Deepti swivels and keeps it down to short fine leg for a single.
FOUR! DRAGGED! Goes fuller, and just outside off, Deepti Sharma moves across a bit and drags it to the leg side as she thumps a boundary at deep mid-wicket.
Back of a length, outside off, Uma slaps it wide of point for a single.
In the air but far from the fielder at backward point! Short of a length, and outside off, Uma Chetry extends her arms to slice it up but she doesn't get the desired elevation as the ball just goes past the backward point fielder. They manage to run for a couple.
Back of a length, around middle and leg, Deepti Sharma swivels and pulls it along the ground wide of deep fine leg for a single.
A loud appeal from the keeper for Caught Behind but the umpire shakes her head. Gujarat have gone for the review here! Priya bowls on the nagging length, on the fifth stump, Uma Chetry stays on the back foot and opens the face of the bat off late to guide it wide of short third man but gets beaten on the outside edge. The third umpire comes into play as the UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved and the onfield decision upheld.
FOUR! TOO WRISTY! Priya drops it short, and outside off, Uma Chetry is expecting that length as she goes back in the crease and slaps it wide of backward point for another boundary.
FOUR! A BIG SHOUT OF CATCH BUT IT IS A BOUNDARY! Tossed up, around off and middle, slower off the air, Uma Chetry clears out her front leg and slogs it but gets it through the inner half of the bat as the ball goes aerially just wide of the diving mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
A bit slower, fuller around middle, Uma Chetry sweeps it out to mid-wicket off the front foot.
Drags her length, around off, Deepti hangs back and cuts it towards cover as the fielder makes a fumble there which allows the batters to go for a single.
Touch fuller, around leg, Deepti Sharma goes on her knee and just manages to sweep it off the outer half of the bat to short fine leg. A mild appeal from the bowler but it is clearly off the bat.
Strategic Break! This game is in the balance at the moment. Deepti Sharma and Uma Chetry need to extend this partnership and build a strong platform to go big in the death overs. Gujarat will be hoping to get another breakthrough and test the lower middle order and put pressure on the new batters. Also, Priya Mishra to bowl after the break.
Similar length, around middle and leg, Uma Chetry moves across and tickles it towards short fine leg. There comes the drinks.
Ash gives air to the ball, on a length, around off, Uma Chetry lifts her front leg and turns it towards mid-wicket.
Nagging length, around middle, Deepti dabs it beside of the pitch to the leg side and runs off for a quick single.