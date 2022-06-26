Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday shared a photo with legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram from Lord's in London. The picture has since gone viral. "Shaz and Waz at @HomeOfCricket yesterday. Great to catch up," Shastri captioned the picture. Shastri and Akram were dressed in similar suits and wore complementary pink ties. Fans loved the picture of the two cricketing greats twinning in style. The photo garnered over 8,500 likes and 150 retweets since Shastri shared it.

Wasim Akram took part in a friendly match organised by JP Morgan at Lord's. The match also featured the likes of Jos Buttler.

Akram had earlier shared a picture with the in-form Buttler and wrote: "Big game today but bit worried about this guy one of the finest batsmen of modern era @josbuttler told him to take it easy today."

Big game today but bit worried about this guy one of the finest batsmen of modern era @josbuttler told him to take it easy today . #lordscricketground #jpmorgancricketday #homeofcricket pic.twitter.com/oYhmbSyyii — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 25, 2022

He also shared an adorable picture with his daughter at the hallowed ground in London.

"At @HomeOfCricket with my little girl for the @jpmorgan cricket match. Proud moment for both of us," he captioned the photo.

At @HomeOfCricket with my little girl for the @jpmorgan cricket match. Proud moment for both of us pic.twitter.com/TfXPVUqhUW — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 25, 2022

Shastri, meanwhile, was back on commentary duty after a long time, following the end of his stint as the Indian men's cricket team head coach.

During his stint as coach, he oversaw two famous Test series wins in Australia and was also at the helm when India took a 2-1 lead in England last year.

However, the fifth Test of the series was postponed by a year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp and will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1-5.