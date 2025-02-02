Pacer Jagjit Singh led the way with excellent figures of 6/51 as Chandigarh comfortably defended a small target to register a 54-run win over Chhattisgarh in their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday. Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 122 after being set a victory target of 177. With this result, Chandigarh went level with Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu on 25 points in the Group D standings but still missed out on qualification for the quarterfinals owing to fewer bonus-point wins this season.

Resuming the fourth and final day on their overnight total of 222 for four, Chandigarh kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 299 in their second innings.

Pacer Ravi Kiran ended with impressive figures of 5/63, and was the main factor behind his team bowling out Chandigarh for less than 300.

Captain Manan Vohra, who was dismissed on the third evening, remained the top-scorer in Chandigarh's second innings with his 54-run knock, while Mayank Sidhu and Amrit Lubana chipped in with 47 and 43 respectively.

The target of 177, however, proved to be too difficult for Chhattisgarh as they were packed off in just 30.1 overs by the Chandigarh bowlers.

While Jagjit was the wrecker-in-chief with his six wickets, off-spinner Vishu Kashyap supported him well by dismissing three Chhattisgarh batters to pave the way for his team's victory in their last game of the tournament.

Opener Aayush Pandey top-scored for Chhattisgarh in their second innings with a 41-run knock off 74 balls, while Prateek Yadav and Sumit Ruikar contributed 27 and 26 respectively, as the other batters caved in without a fight.

Pandey struck eight fours during his stay in the middle.

