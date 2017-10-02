Shane Warne's Tweet On Kuldeep Yadav Upsets Pakistani Fans

Shane Warne is arguably the greatest spin bowler to have played the game. The former Australia captain bagged 708 Test and 293 ODI wickets in a career that included several iconic moments. After Warne's retirement, no leg-spinner has really captured the imagination of cricket lovers. In the last few years, Pakistan's Yasir Shah has been the unquestioned king of leg spin bowling. However, Warne believes that India's Kuldeep Yadav has the potential to challenge the Pakistani's numero uno position. "If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly," Warne tweeted.

Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

Pakistani fans were not too impressed with the 46-year-old's assessment.

Yasir shah better than all indian bowlers. Plz dont compare — Qamar Mumtaz (@QamarMumtaz) October 1, 2017

Yasir is a test spinner. Long way to go for kuldeep. — Ali Raza (@AliRar1989) October 1, 2017

Yasir is best — jamil khan (@JamilJk279) October 1, 2017

No one can challenge Yasir as he's the best — Zohaib Ahmad (@zohaib699) October 1, 2017

Cant compare a newly limited over bowler to a classy test regular bowler — Zarak Khalid (@ZarakKhalid1) October 1, 2017

In the ODI series against Australia, Kuldeep picked up seven wickets in three matches. Prior to that during the Sri Lankan tour, the chinaman had 10 victims in 4 matches (1 Test, 2 ODIs, 1 T20I).

In the 2nd ODI against Australia, the left-arm wrist spinner became the third Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in one-day internationals.

The 22-year-old dismissed Matthew Wade (2), Ashton Agar (duck) and Pat Cummins (duck) to bag his maiden ODI hat-trick.

Before Kuldeep, only former India pacer Chetan Sharma and the 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev had achieved this milestone.