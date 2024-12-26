The most heated moment of Day 1 of the fourth Test came when India stalwart Virat Kohli and Australia debutant Sam Konstas clashed shoulders. The incident prompted a stern glare from Virat towards Konstas, before the two exchanged a few words. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has seemingly decided that Kohli is to blame for the altercation, fining him 20 per cent of his match fees, sources told NDTV. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been outspoken regarding the matter, putting the entire blame solely on Kohli.

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat has walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," said Ponting in commentary for Seven Cricket.

Ponting wasn't the only former cricketer who put the blame on Kohli. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan echoed Ponting's words later.

"He's completely wrong. I don't know why a senior pro who's played for so long has been rattled by a 19-year-old," Vaughan said.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Kerry O'Keefe was harsher with his words, and labelled that Virat Kohli has displayed such arrogance before.

"Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly he identified that in a debutant, and he seemed to resent it. I think he's in trouble," O'Keefe stated.

Meanwhile, even Kohli's former coach Ravi Shastri wasn't particularly impressed with how things went down between him and Konstas.

"It's unnecessary. Totally unnecessary. You don't want to see that. Virat's a senior player, he's been captain of the side, he'll have his own explanations regarding that, but it's something you don't want to see," Shastri said on Fox Cricket.

It wasn't Kohli's only animated move of the day, with the stump mic later catching him telling pacer Mohammed Siraj to "not smile while talking" to the Australian players.