Pakistan batter Babar Azam made history in Centurion by becoming only the third player to score over 4,000 runs in all three formats of the game. On the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, Babar returned to the Test squad after being dropped during the England series. His return was bittersweet. On one hand, he cemented his place in cricketing history, but on the other, he failed to make a significant contribution to Pakistan's innings. Despite his calibre, Babar edged a delivery to Aiden Markram at second slip, departing for a disappointing 4-run knock.

Though his brief innings fell short of expectations, it marked a significant milestone. Babar became the third cricketer to surpass 4,000 runs in all three formats of international cricket, a feat previously achieved by Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Babar's Test tally now stands at 4,001 runs from 56 matches, averaging 43.49, with nine centuries and 26 fifties. In ODIs, the 30-year-old has amassed 5,957 runs in 123 matches, averaging 56.73 with 19 centuries and 34 fifties. In T20Is, he has scored 4,223 runs in 128 matches at an average of 39.84, including three centuries and 36 fifties.

His dismissal during the opening session deepened Pakistan's struggles, as wickets continued to tumble. Saud Shakeel, who appeared eager to accelerate the scoring, soon followed Babar back to the pavilion.

Shakeel, attempting an aggressive shot, gloved a delivery to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, departing for 14 runs off six balls. Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position at 56/4.

However, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, gradually rebuilding Pakistan's innings.

Ghulam took on the responsibility of scoring at a brisk pace, maintaining a strike rate of over 100 for much of his innings. Rizwan, in contrast, adopted a more cautious approach, carefully selecting his shots to keep the momentum going.

