From 'Lala' To 'Boom Boom', Shahid Afridi Is Greeted On His 38th Birthday

Shahid Afridi, one of the most prolific players in international cricket, turned 38 on Thursday. Afridi has entertained his fans for more than 20 years with his power hitting, fine bowling and his celebration antics on the field. The former Pakistan star announced his arrival in the world of cricket when he scored a brilliant 37-ball 100 at the age of 16, a record which he held for 18 years. On his birthday, Afridi took to Twitter and thanked his fans for being the source of his joy and happiness. "It's another year to look back and learn and look forward in hope, to deliver for my nation and fans. I thank you all for wishing me birthday, all of you are the source of my joy and happiness," Afridi wrote on Twitter.