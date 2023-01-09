Indian cricket has talent in abundance. Every now and then, new players have emerged with consistent performances in the domestic spectrum, knocking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doors for senior selection. Such was the case with Suryakumar Yadav but ever since he got the selectors' nod, there's been no looking back. In fact, Surya's performances in T20 cricket for India have been such, that many have started to call him the finest T20 batter the world has ever seen. India legend Kapil Dev, overawed by Surya's performance, also put him among the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, etc.

Suryakumar bagged his third century in the T20I format, scoring 112 runs in just 51 balls in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Hitting the bowlers all across the park, Suryakumar's greatest strength remains the manner in which he exploits the field.

Kapil, in a chat on ABP News, said that it isn't often that a player makes someone wonder if he deserves to be placed among the game's greats. Suryakumar, courtesy of his consistent performances, is one such player who has left a lasting impression on the 1983 World Cup winner.

"Sometimes I am at loss of words on how to describe his knock. When we see Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, we feel someday there will be a player who will compel us to think he is also part of that list. There is indeed a lot of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket.

"This is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently. I have seen great batters like De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat, Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kinds of players come only once in a century," he said.

Suryakumar is presently the No. 1 ranked batter in the ICC rankings for the T20I format.

