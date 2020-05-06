Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Learning To Control Emotions Like MS Dhoni: Sanju Samson

Updated: 06 May 2020 13:09 IST

Sanju Samson admires MS Dhoni and wants to be calm like the former Indian captain on the field.

Learning To Control Emotions Like MS Dhoni: Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has played four T20I matches for India. © AFP

He has flattered to deceive on umpteen occasions but highly-rated wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson says he has learned to accept his failures in pursuit of the calm demeanour that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni possesses. The 25-year-old from Kerala has always been talked about by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir but it hasn't translated into an international success with only four T20 Internationals in his kitty in the last five years. "I have learned to understand and focus more on my strengths and (be more) accepting (of) the failures. I try to contribute to the team's cause and try to take the team over the line. I am learning to focus and control my emotions while batting like MS Dhoni," Samson said during a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals.

He recently made a comeback in India's T20 side and it was a worthy experience for him.

"It was great to be a art of the Indian team again. To be a part of one of the best teams in the world, surrounded by players like Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai, it was a fantastic experience," Samson said.

In one of the games in New Zealand, Samson was sent to bat in the Super Over, something which made him feel wanted in the Indian set-up.

"It was a great feeling to be trusted by the players such as Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai to go out there and bat in the crucial moments. It's a great feeling when the team and the players consider you to be a match-winner."

On a lighter note, Samson revealed that he refers to Steve Smith as "chachu" (uncle) after Brad Hodge once started calling him by that name.

"I share a very good relationship with ''Chachu'' Steve Smith. He is one of the best brains in world cricket and we all enjoy a lot playing under him."

Asked what''s the back story of the nickname, Samson said: "It started with Brad Hodge, he used to call Smith ''Chachu'', then when Hodgy left, I started calling Smith ''Chachu''. In return, Smith also started calling me ''Chachu''. We both really enjoy and continue calling each other that."

While Dhoni is his idol, he also loves watching Jos Buttler in the Royals and makes notes on how the star Englishman prepares for games."I observe Jos especially given he too is a wicketkeeper-batsman. He's always working on his skills and his game and never sits idle. "He's either working on his keeping, batting in the nets or running around the park. I love to observe and know-how he thinks and prepares as a keeper before a game."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals India India Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson wants to keep his emotions in check like MS Dhoni on field
  • Samson is yet to make a mark in international cricket for India
  • He recently made a comeback in the shortest format of the game for India
Related Articles
How MS Dhoni Made Sanju Samsons Dream Come True. Literally
How MS Dhoni Made Sanju Samson's Dream Come True. Literally
Watch: Sanju Samsons Incredible Six-Stopping Effort Will Blow Your Mind
Watch: Sanju Samson's Incredible Six-Stopping Effort Will Blow Your Mind
New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli Says "Something New" Learned In Two Super Over Wins Over New Zealand
New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli Says "Something New" Learned In Two Super Over Wins Over New Zealand
Prithvi Shaw Named In India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In T20Is
Prithvi Shaw Named In India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In T20Is
3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name
3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.