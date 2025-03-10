While India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all the rumours about their possible retirements after the Champions Trophy 2025 final, fans were curious about all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's future plans. Last year, Jadeja announced his T20I retirement a day after the announcement from Rohit and Kohli after the T20 World Cup final. Now, less than 24 hours after India's Champions Trophy success, Jadeja quashed the rumours by sharing a four-word post on Instagram. "No unnecessary rumours, thanks," Jadeja wrote in his Instagram story.

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram story.



- SIR JADEJA IS HERE TO STAY...!!! pic.twitter.com/nTQNtNxEKo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2025

Fans were left wondering if the first innings against New Zealand in the final was the last time they got to see the wizardry of Jadeja after Kohli ran to hug the all-rounder after he finished his quote of ten overs.

Many called back to when Ravichandran Ashwin, one of Jadeja's main partners in crimes, called retirement during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy and was seen having an emotional moment with Kohli in the dressing room.

Tom Latham was Jadeja's sole wicket of the day, with India's spin quartet contributing to five of the seven Kiwi wickets that fell whilst they racked 251/7 in the first innings.

Jadeja was named 'Fielder of the Match' in the Champions Trophy final. India fielding coach T Dilip lauded India's fielding efforts throughout the tournament before revealing Jadeja as the winner of the fielding medal.

"No effort on the is never too small. Every single commitment on the field was fueling a common goal and that goal is right in front of us; 'We are the Champions'. Fielding is two sides of the same coin; one side we always talk about intensity, aggression, attitude and reflexes.

"On the other side, we always speak about the camaraderie, trust, and brotherhood between each other. Together we have displayed that throughout the tournament as brothers as well as our intensity wise," Dilip said.

Jadeja celebrated India's Champions Trophy success with his wife Rivaba and daughter Nidhyana present at the venue.

Jadeja was also seen lifting his daughter Nidhyana in his arms, in a celebratory mood.

Jadeja made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2009 and has gone on to represent the country in 203 games in the format while picking 230 wickets and has contributed 8,150 runs with the bat.

