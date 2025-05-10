While India and Pakistan remain at loggerheads amid the ongoing tensions at the border, the cricketing relations between the two nations also appear to be at an all-time low. Pakistan's premiere franchise-based T20 league -- Pakistan Super League -- has been postponed indefinitely, after their request to relocate the tournament to UAE was declined by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Similarly, the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), arguably the best franchise league in the world, has been provisionally suspended for one week.

According to a report, the ECB rejected PCB's request to relocate PSL matches following a nudge from top Indian cricket officials, including former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and current International Cricket Council (ICC) chief, Jay Shah.

The report, which was published by Cricbuzz, highlighted close ties between BCCI and ECB, dating back to COVID-19 days when one and a half IPL seasons were staged in the UAE.

"We owe it to the BCCI and Jay Bhai," an ECB official told Cricbuzz, acknowledging the Indian role in the matter.

While the BCCI does have the financial constraints to stage IPL outside India, the same can't be said about PCB. As of now, the future of PSL remains uncertain.

"We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home," the PCB said, admitting that the players were not willing to continue in the league.

Four league games and as many play-off matches were left to be played in the PSL.

Things might improve between India and Pakistan in the coming days after US President Donald Trump announced that they nations have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire".