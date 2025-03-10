India skipper Rohit Sharma produced a knockout punch as India defeated New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Rohit's 76 runs off 83 balls laid the foundation of India's thrilling chase of 252 runs against New Zealand, a team that has repeatedly troubled them in ICC events over the years. While Rohit minded his business and let his performance do the talking, there was plenty of chatter around his fitness and form in the non-sporting spectrum, after politician Shama Mohamed called him 'unfit' to play for the Indian team. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Marya Shakil, IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal admitted that Rohit's performance in the final was a form of response to the outside noise.

Rohit's fitness and form have been topics of debates among cricket experts and fans for a long time. Some even wondered if the India captain would call time on his career from the ODI format after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. But, Rohit decided to shut down the talks with his bat while also vowing to keep playing the way he does.

Q: Some uncharitable comments were made against some senior members of the Indian team. Do you think such people should apologise publicly for what they commented on, as it was seen as an extremely shameful commentary?

Arun Dhumal: That was indeed very unfortunate, it happened before the semi-final. I leave it up to them whether they want to apologise or not. Great players give it back with the bat and ball. The kind of innings Rohit Sharma played yesterday (in the final), I think that was good enough to shut up everyone.

Q: Perhaps his answer was becoming the player of the match in the final.

Arun Dhumal: Yes, and the way he played. If Rohit stays for 10-15 overs, it's a done deal. The way he performed, he led from the front, that too in the final. He attacked the bowlers, it was given that India are going to the champions.

Q: Do you think it's unfair for a country when such players are targeted the way they were?

Arun Dhumal: Indeed. It affects your morale when you are targeted a day before the semi-final. Such kinds of comments come, but I leave it up to them and their wisdom on what to speak and what not to speak

Shama Mohamed, a senior spokesperson of the Congress party, had triggered a controversy after calling Rohit Sharma "fat" in a social media post. She said that the India captain was "fat" for a sportsman and needed to lose weight. However, since her post triggered a controversy, Shama has also gone on to laud Rohit and the Indian team's performance in the Champions Trophy.

Party Hard, Live This Moment: Arun Dhumal To India's Champions

Further in the interview, Arun Dhumal extended his greetings to the Indian team, backing them to party hard before the players disassemble for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

"Big congratulations to each one of them. They played as a great unit. They must party hard and get ready for the IPL. They brought smiles on the faces of over a billion people. I want them to celebrate this moment with their loved ones and live this moment as it isn't often that you get to cherish such moments. This is what they aspire for, this is what they've been working for over the last 10-15 years. I want them to celebrate and party hard," he said.