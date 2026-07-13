Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan, along with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and several others, congratulated the India Women's team on their historic Test victory over England at Lord's. India Women created history with a dominant 270-run victory over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's, maintaining their unbeaten record in Women's Tests on English soil and improving their record to seven wins, three draws and one defeat in their last 11 Tests.

Yastika Bhatia starred with a landmark century - the first by a woman at Lord's - while Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma made vital contributions with the bat. Debutant Kranti Gaud claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and Deepti picked up four wickets in the second as England, chasing 457, were bowled out for 186, bringing a disappointing end to the international careers of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont.

Sachin Tendulkar, in a post on X, congratulated the Indian team on a wonderful victory.

He praised Smriti Mandhana's composure, Yastika Bhatia's century and Kranti Gaud's five-wicket haul.

"Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord's. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women's Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time. Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti's composure, Yastika's brilliant century and Kranti's five-wicket haul made this occasion even more special. The journey of women's cricket has been remarkable, and this was another beautiful step forward," he said.

Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord's. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women's Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time.



Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti's composure,… pic.twitter.com/CR2YrfhhA2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2026

Irfan Pathan lauded the India Women's team, calling their victory "a touch of class."

He said, "Victory with a touch of class. Well done, Indian Women's team, on the Test match victory vs England Women. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana - you all were amazing. Well done, Captain."

Victory with a touch of class. Well done Indian Women's team on the test match victory vs England w.



Smriti Mandana, Deepti sharma

Kranti Gaud, Yastika Bhatia, Richa ghosh, Sneh Rana. You all were amazing. Well done Captain Kaur 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 13, 2026

Dhawan also hailed India's victory, calling it a proud moment for Indian cricket.

He said, "Champions don't wait for history to happen. They create it. Congratulations to Team India Women on a memorable victory at Lord's. Yastika Bhatia's century, Smriti Mandhana's outstanding performance and Kranti's brilliant bowling will be remembered for a long time. Proud moment for Indian cricket!"

Champions don't wait for history to happen. They create it. 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Team India Women on a memorable victory at Lord's. @YastikaBhatia's century, @mandhana_smriti's outstanding performance and Kranti's brilliant bowling will be remembered for a long time. Proud… — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2026

BCCI President Mithun Manhas also congratulated the India Women, saying, "History in the making!! Well done @BCCIWomen for achieving this extraordinary feat. The entire nation is proud of you. Many congratulations to Harmanpreet and her entire team, along with the support staff. @BCCI Jai Hind!!"

History in the making !! Well done @BCCIWomen for achieving this extraordinary feet . The entire Nation is proud of you 🇮🇳. Many congratulations to Harmanpreet and her entire team along with support staff @BCCI

Jai Hind !! pic.twitter.com/5AcDGy6Py8 — MithunManhas5 (@MithunManhas) July 13, 2026

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan highlighted India's dominant performance against England. He also noted the significance of recent milestones in women's cricket and expressed his enjoyment of watching the game.

Fantastic win for India at Lords in the historic test match .. India completely dominated an England team that once again falls along way short of where they should be .. 2 showcase moments for the women's game this last week .. Enjoyed watching .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 13, 2026

"Fantastic win for India at Lord's in the historic Test match. India completely dominated an England team that once again falls a long way short of where they should be. Two showcase moments for the women's game this last week. Enjoyed watching," Vaughan said in an X post.

The win extended India's impressive red-ball record to seven victories, three draws and one defeat in their last 11 Women's Tests, while also maintaining their unbeaten record in Women's Tests in England.

Yastika Bhatia starred with a historic century, becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's, as India declared their second innings at 341/7. Smriti Mandhana scored 70, and Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 50. In the first innings, Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) helped India post 285 before debutant pacer Kranti Gaud's five-wicket haul bundled England out for 170.

England's chase faltered from the outset, with Tammy Beaumont dismissed for a golden duck and Heather Knight falling cheaply. Although Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone offered some resistance, the hosts were unable to challenge India's commanding lead.

The victory was highlighted by Bhatia's landmark century, Kranti Gaud's maiden five-wicket haul and a dominant all-round performance, while England's veterans Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont bowed out disappointingly

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