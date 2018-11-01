 
Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli Seek Blessings From Coach Ramakant Achrekar

Updated: 01 November 2018 16:36 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and English county side Middlesex had joined forces to launch an academy in July 2018.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli. © AFP

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli went to seek blessings from their first coach Ramakant Achrekar before the start of his new venture -- Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy. In July 2018, Sachin Tendulkar and English county side Middlesex had joined forces to launch an academy to teach young girls and boys about the sport. The first camp of the academy will be held at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday with aspiring cricketers from 7 to 18 years participating in it.

Tendulkar and Kambli were accompanied with former first-class cricketer Atul Ranade. The 45-year-old Tendulkar took to Instagram to post a picture of trio travelling together to meet Achrekar.

After spending the afternoon with his childhood coach, Tendulkar on Instagram said, "A special afternoon with the person who taught us so much and made us who we are. His blessings are all we need to kick-off the TMGA Mumbai camps tomorrow."

Tendulkar, during the launch of the academy had said, "I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture

"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future.

"Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students."

Tendulkar had called time on his international career with an experience of 200 Tests and 463 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) under his belt.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Vinod Kambli Cricket
Highlights
  • Tendulkar and Middlesex had joined forces to launch an academy
  • The first camp of the academy will be held at the DY Patil Stadium
  • Aspiring cricketers from 7 to 18 years will participate in it
