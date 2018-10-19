 
India vs West Indies 2018

Sachin Tendulkar Gets A Surprise Visit From "Good Friend" Brian Lara

Updated: 19 October 2018 13:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar retired with an average of a little over 53 while Brian Lara averaged 52.88 in Test cricket.

Cricket greats and former on-field rivals Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. © Instagram

Cricket greats and former on-field rivals Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have given fans all over the world innumerable moments to cherish with their brilliant skills with the bat. Representing India in 200 Tests, Tendulkar retired with an average of a little over 53 while Lara scored 11,953 in the longest format of the game with an average of 52.88. On Friday, the duo were seen together when Tendulkar posted a picture of himself along with Lara on Instagram.

Tendulkar said that the former West Indies star gave him a surprise visit. The duo were also seen donning an identical blue T-shirt and a cap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great way to welcome the weekend ... surprise visit from a good friend. Chillin' with #BrianLara #FridayFun

The 45-year-old Tendulkar has 15,921 Test and 18,426 ODI runs to his name, making him one of the most prolific batsmen to have graced the game.

The 49-year-old Lara, on the other hand, holds the highest score of an unbeaten 400 in the longest format of the game. He has also scored 10,405 from 299 ODIs with an average of 40.48.

However, Lara's national team is not faring too well in India.

After being whitewashed in the longest format of the game, the Windies will face India in a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting from October 21 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India will later host the visitors in a three-match Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) slated to get underway from November 4 before they head on a gruelling away tour to Australia.

India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
